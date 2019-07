SAN ANTONIO — Recipe as seen on TV Sunday, July 7.

Fruity Pico de Gallo Recipe

Ingredients:

Makes12 servings (1/4cup=1serving)

• 1 ea. Lime, zested & juiced

• 1/4 c. Cilantro, chopped

• 1 c. Onion, small dice

• 1 ea. Jalapeno, seeded & chopped

• 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

• 2 c. Fruit, small dice

Choice of:

• Mango

• Apple

• Watermelon

• Pineapple

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Toss well and cover. 2. Chill until ready to serve.

3. Serve with pita or corn chips.