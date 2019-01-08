Editor's note: The above video is from June 18.

Bill Miller B-B-Q is once again teaming up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to "thank the heroes who donate blood" in the month of August.

According to a press release, everyone who donates in August will receive a coupon for a two-piece chicken meal with tea.

STBTC says blood donations decline by 20 percent or more during the summer.

“It’s a very small amount of giving to help somebody who really needs it,” said San Antonian Dennis Jones, who recently became the fourth 100-gallon blood donor with STBTC. “If you don’t give, and nobody else does, that person won’t get the blood they need or the platelets they need to survive.

Those who wish to donate blood must present a valid form of identification. Potential donors under the age of 16 must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds. Anyone over the age of 17 may donate and must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors are encouraged to eat and hydrate before and after donation. Refreshments and snacks are available for donors at donation locations. In addition, all donors receive a wellness check. Learn more about blood donation at SouthTexasBlood.org.