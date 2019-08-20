SAN ANTONIO — In case you couldn't tell by the string of 100-degree days, it's still summer in San Antonio. Yet flu shots are now available in the Alamo City months ahead of the official "flu season."

Signs are sprouting around the city for flu shots at area pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy says they received the vaccines the first week of August.

It may feel earlier, but the pharmacy's district leader Heather Baggs told KENS 5 they've received their flu shots in July in past years. UT Health says the timing changes from year to year.

"It depends on the private manufacturers that make the flu vaccines," Dr. Jason Bowling with UT Health explained. "This year there was some concern the vaccine might come out later because it took them a little longer to figure out what strains to put in there this year."

The Center for Disease Control advises that individuals should receive their flu shots by the end of October. So is August too soon?

San Antonio's Metro Health District - and UT Health - say no, and to go head and get it.