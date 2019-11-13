SAN ANTONIO — Everything on shelves at the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Bank sites came from the kindness of others.

"It’s about providing a nourishing meal to someone in their time of need," San Antonio Food Bank President, CEO Eric Cooper said.

But while a lot of people think to donate produce, there's a nutritional necessity many families need.

“Our number one needed item is protein and it’s rarely donated," Cooper said. "It’s expensive.”

The food bank says one solution is taking something Texans are already hunting down each year — deer meat — and getting it to hungry families to help them bulk up meals.

"And for us to be able to have that natural resource, wildlife that will continue to regenerate itself year after year after year — it’s a renewable resource," Cooper said.

With the program "Hunters for the Hungry," hunters can drop off field-dressed deer at a participating processing plant, and they'll get it to the food bank.

"It could be an upwards of 50 to 100 pounds of venison per deer," Cooper said. "We typically have that ground into a ground venison package to be used for soups, chili, tacos, spaghetti. A lot of different uses for that great protein."

Hunters can donate money while purchasing their hunting license to cover processing costs, and even if people don't hunt, they can chip in to help with expenses, or donate other forms of protein, like frozen turkeys and peanut butter.

To learn more about how to participate in the Hunters for the Hungry program, click here.

To learn about how to make other donations to the San Antonio Food Bank, click here.

RELATED: 'It definitely would hit Texas': Local food banks worry about proposed SNAP cuts