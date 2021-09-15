Class action settlement could pay you for buying chicken in the last decade

Anyone who purchased chicken in Missouri or Illinois from Jan. 1, 2009 through Dec. 31, 2020 could be eligible to receive money

ST. LOUIS — If you bought chicken from the grocery store over the last decade, you could be in line for a cut of a $181 million class-action settlement.

A number of poultry producers were sued and accused of conspiring to restrict the supply and fix the price of chicken.

Here's a link where you can register: www.overchargedforchicken.com

For more information on the class-action lawsuit, you can click here.