SAN ANTONIO — Want your voice to be heard? Then you have to get out and vote!

September 24 is National Voter Registration Day-- a holiday celebrating democracy.

The national holiday was first observed in 2012 as a way to raise voter awareness.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November election is October 7.

Texas residents can find out if they're already registered to vote here. If you're not registered to vote, you can register in person at your county's Voter Registrar's office or mail in your application to the Voter Registrar's office.

Applications can be printed out online here.

Last year, more than 800,000 voters used this holiday to register to vote.