As more snow hits Buffalo, residents share their concerns

A plowing mishap impacted Lovejoy neighborhood residents as more snow fell in Buffalo and across Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the past struggles to clear the Buffalo city streets of snow, there is the impact on some city residents who sometimes face consequences. But for others it is a time to cope or actually embrace the winter season.

We know how hard it can be to navigate heavy pieces of equipment like a snow plow or front-end loader down some of the streets of Buffalo. But we found an instance Thursday where perhaps a failure to follow through caused a problem.

It happened on Longnecker Street in Buffalo's Lovejoy section. That's where Cassie Kulbacki's car had a too close encounter with a city Department of Public Works front-end loader, similar to those we have seen out clearing some side streets throughout the week.

One of those huge tires on the machine came into contact with Cassie's legally parked car and another car parked behind it, which had been moved before we got there.

Buffalo Police did come out to inform them of the damage and file a report, and there probably will be a claim filed with the city for the damages, such as small dents and scuff marks on Cassie's vehicle.

But the circumstances here as described by Cassie and her relative to 2 On Your Side indicate an issue for the city.

Kulbacki told us: "A City of Buffalo plow hit my car. They slid on the ice over here and bumped into my car."

She further explained that the heavy vehicle may struck an ice mound.

"The foot of ice that's on the side of the road that no one has come and salted, it's been there for about a week," she said.

Her relative, Jesse Kulbacki, added: "It was reported last week that there was a water main break, and it just froze over, and no one was taking care of it."

Cassie Kulbacki said "there was ice all up our driveway. My mom had to chisel out the ice because no one is coming to salt it. She's been chiseling at it all week."

We asked again if it had been reported to the city, and Jesse Kulbacki told us, "Yes, the department of water was here and shut the water off to the house, where the water leak was."

And when asked if any crews from the city came out to apply any salt or try to break down the ice mound, Jesse Kulbacki replied, "Not that we know of, no."

Again, Cassie said about the city vehicle, "What it looked like is it bounced up, like it went up on the side and then slid back down. And it slid into my car."

Again, just a reminder of some real impact, if you will, with the weather. We did contact the city spokesman about this, and we'll see if Cassie is compensated for the damage to her car.

On a lighter note, we found other people shoveling, snow blowing, and salting to prevent people from slipping on ice that built up with the deep freeze, and then the melting earlier this week.

In fact, the shovels and basic rock salt have been in demand at Dibble's Hardware Store on West Ferry. Assistant Manager Jason Harding, while pleased with the sales, is reflective on the season.

He pointed out: "December was pretty calm. To only deal with this stuff in January feels like a little bit of a relief, actually. Used to winters in the 1990s where it starts in November, ends in February."

Of course, we noted that winter weather in Western New York can go into March and even April.

And there's Vince Coppola on Ashland Avenue with his snowblower equipped with chains on the tires. He obviously knows how to beat the snow beast but also savor the season.