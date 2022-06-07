As fireworks popped off on Fourth of July night, one San Antonio family's home went up in flames

Due to the extensive damage left by the fire, the Rosales family said their home will be demolished.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family on the northwest side is grieving the loss of their house after it went up in flames the night of Fourth of July.

The San Antonio Fire Department suspects fireworks to be the cause of the fire but the Rosales family said they didn't pop any on Monday night. Due to the extensive damage, the family said the City will be demolishing their home soon.

Their next door neighbor's house will also be demolished due to fire damage.

Leticia Rosales said her husband, son and his wife were having a late dinner when they heard an explosion.

"My husband went to the backyard and the whole side of the house was lit, it was on fire," said Leticia Rosales.

The family escaped with their dogs, cars and the clothes on their back. They left behind personal items such as family photos and wedding rings.

As SAFD crews arrived, the family tried using a water hose to suppress the flames. Her son Julian Rosales began spraying the front area of the house while her husband Julio Rosales watered the back.

However, the fire got out of control and Julio said he became trapped in the backyard.

"He jumped the seven foot fence and landed on the knee that he just had surgery on," said Leticia.

Julio said his knee is in pain but he's grateful to be alive.

The family shared new images of damage from the back of the home. The home on the left is their next-door neighbors.

On Monday, SAPD Chief Charles Hood said there were reports of fireworks in the area that night. He also mentioned there were fireworks going off nearby as fire crews arrived on scene.

On Wednesday, a fire department spokesperson said it could take time to determine the cause due to the extensive damage the fire left behind. He said firefighters hope ring video from neighbors will give a better picture of what happened.

The Rosales' suspect the fireworks came from the neighbor, whose house also burned down, but said they'll wait to see what the report from firefighters says.

"We didn’t buy them. We didn’t light them up. We had nothing to do with the fireworks,” said Leticia.

However, the most the department could do is cite the violator based off the city's fireworks ban.

"I'm sure [our neighbor] is feeling just like we are. We send our love to them and prayers," said Leticia.

For now, the family is staying with friends and relying on the help they are getting from their neighbors and strangers. Leticia expressed her gratitude through tears.

"We can't tell you enough how grateful we are. Thank you so much for your support," she said.

A family member has also created a Go Fund Me to raise money for basic needs.