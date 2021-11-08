Artist group asking for help finding stolen artwork meant for Luminaria this weekend

Sunday night, event organizers say one of the members' vehicle was stolen along with the serpent installation that was on a trailer hitched to the vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — An art installation was stolen from a group of artists who planned to debut the art work at Luminaria on Saturday evening.

Four members of a group of artists planned to unveil their collaborative piece "Of the Serpent" the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

Sunday night, event organizers say one of the members' vehicle was stolen along with the serpent installation that was on a trailer hitched to the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle is Timofey Trofimenkov.

Event organizers and the artist group are asking the public's help in getting the art installation back. They are posting on social media using the hashtag #FindtheSerpent.

The truck and trailer are described as a Nissan Frontier with license plate GYF 4960 and Trailer with RV number RV 3706.