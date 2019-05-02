SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio natives and visitors from around the world are treated to a taste of the Alamo City the second they step into our airport.

Local artists and musicians transform the big terminals into a colorful, lively space.

A folksy guitar and deep, even drum beat fill the SAT terminal with song. The melody seems to say, “Welcome to the Alamo City!” The musicians performing in the San Antonio International Airport hope their music starts or ends each traveler’s journey on a positive note. It’s part of the SAT Live initiative.

Bright artwork also greets travelers through the Galleries at SAT. The pieces dotting the terminal walls are a labor of love.

“I like to use colors that are vibrant, that are going to intrigue the viewer, that have a resonance and a surface tension to the piece,” said Jorge Puron.

The San Antonio artist created Ventana Horizonte #2 which hangs proudly on a wall of the airport.

“Hard-edge painting is best suited for acrylic paint because it's more fluid.”

The piece is part of the Sixteen Voices, One Language exhibit.

“When you add art to a place like this where people are on the go, it does create a space for somebody to maybe just stop a little bit and kind of take a look and kind of wonder what the painting is about,” said Puron.

Right now there are four exhibits at the Airport.

Some of the art installations are permanent, like the prominent suitcase circle. Others rotate through every few months. The Fiesta student art contest winners have their masterpieces on display for an entire year.

Travelers notice the St. Anthony’s lost and found collection as they enter a TSA Security check line. The framed shots pay tribute to the history of our city.

The Air Force Photo Contest display is located near the ticket windows. A young girl from Lackland placed in the 9 to 12-year-old category for a picture titled “All by myself.”

“We want to get a little snapshot of San Antonio here in the airport. So whether they're just coming in, they can kind of get excited about what they're yet to experience or it’s the last thing they experience on the way out of San Antonio,” said Matt Evans, the Arts, Culture and Music Specialist for the airport.

From art pieces depicting Selena or red chilies to military city salutes, the Galleries at SAT and SAT Live are examples of “Puro San Antonio.”