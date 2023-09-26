Art Institute of San Antonio suddenly closes

The Art Institute is shutting its doors, but not just in San Antonio. They're shutting down all of their schools across the U.S., leaving students hanging.

SAN ANTONIO — The Art Institute is shutting its doors, but not just at the San Antonio campus. They’re shutting down all of their schools across Texas and the U.S. This is effective immediately, leaving many students lost.

It all came down in an unexpected email that has flipped the world of students at the Art Institute of San Antonio as well as other Art Institute campuses across the country. That includes Miami International University of Art & Design (FL), its global online programs, and its branches, The Art Institute of Tampa (FL), The Art Institute of Dallas (TX), the Art Institute of Atlanta (GA), the Art Institute of Virginia Beach (VA), the Art Institute of Austin (TX) and The Art Institute of San Antonio (TX).

We took a closer look at the school’s website. It explains how to get your transfer papers and the school says they're working with partners to help with possible transfers. There's also a link to student loan help from the government. One program has already stopped accepting new cases. The other will only let students pause loan repayments. It won't forgive loans when a school abruptly closes like this.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.