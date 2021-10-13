Arsonist may be responsible for a string of fires on south side, investigators say

At least eight fires this month alone are under investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A string of fires on the city's south side has investigators looking for a possible arsonist. The latest happened early Wednesday morning at a vacant restaurant located at Southwest Military Drive and I-35.

Just before 1 a.m. firefighters responded to the scene at what was once a Long John Silvers location, but is now vacant. Crews worked to knock it down quickly and it mainly burned the outside of the building. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Investigators said they believe someone was on the roof and somehow lit the fire and got down before crews arrived.

First responders said no power was hooked up to the building, which makes it suspicious.