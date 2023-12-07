Arson will investigate fire at former CVS Pharmacy on northwest side

Officials found a vehicle on fire that was in danger of spreading to the nearby building.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire was stopped from spreading into a former CVS Pharmacy building on the northwest side of town Tuesday night.

SAFD responded to the 10700 block of Bandera Road near Wurzbach Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When first responders arrived, they found a heavy working fire and immediately ordered a second alarm. As they got closer to the flames, they realized it was a vehicle on fire and that it was in danger of spreading into large amounts of trash surrounding it.

The Battalion Chief says when the CVS was in business, they kept an area for a large dumpster and a trash compactor. All of that is gone now, officials say, but it appeared a possible transient may have driven a passenger van into the location and was living there.

Officials aren't sure if the fire was intentionally set or merely an accident.

The building and parts of the roof were heavily damaged by the flames, but fortunately, the fire didn't penetrate the wall. No estimate on the damages caused by the fire.

Firefighters searched the building for possible victims inside, but did not locate anyone. No injuries were reported.

Arson will be investigating.

