SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators were called out to a fire Thursday night in the 200 block of Somerset.

According to an official with SAFD, they were called out to the fire around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a building with heavy fire from the second story.

It reportedly took crews more than 30 minutes to get the fire under control due to the building's age and structural integrity.

Th investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

