The car was not occupied when it caught fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are looking to what may have caused a car to catch fire at a dealership in South San Antonio.

SAFD was called out to the Byrider Dealership in the 3200 block of SW Military around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find an unoccupied minivan engulfed with flames. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.