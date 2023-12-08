Authorities investigating potential arson at Grace Lutheran Church

SAFD reportedly received information that someone in a vehicle drove by the church and threw a bottle which was on fire at the building.

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are looking into what may have caused a suspicious fire at an an area church early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the the 500 block of Avenue E around 1:48 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews arrived on the scene at Grace Lutheran Church and found one of their buildings that faces 6th street on fire at the building's front. Firefighters were able to work quickly and get the fire under control to prevent further damage to the building.

The building is used by the church for miscellaneous functions.

SAFD said they received reports that someone in a vehicle drove by and threw a bottle which was on fire at the building.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to conduct their investigation.

Nobody was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The front of the building suffered moderate damage.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

