Arson investigating a 2-alarm fire on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced people living at a northeast side apartment complex out into the cold early Monday morning.

It started just after 12:30 a.m. at a complex on Harry Wurzbach Rd.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a building on the first floor, so they ordered a second alarm.

Several units had a lot of damage, fire crews said.

One person was evaluated by EMS at the scene, but wasn't taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured at the blaze.

A VIA bus was at the apartments to help get evacuated tenants out of the cold and rainy weather.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

