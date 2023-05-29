Man taken into custody as house catches fire, SAPD says

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — One man has been taken into custody as San Antonio Fire Department attended to a house fire on the northwest side Monday afternoon, according to SAPD.

The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Arbor Street around 1:51 p.m. Memorial Day.

SAPD arrived on the scene to a house with heavy smoke and quickly put out the fire in around 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

Around the same time another fire started nearby on Delgado Street, according to SAPD. Officials have not said the two fires are related.