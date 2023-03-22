Arrest made in shooting at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas

A student was shot in the arm in the school's parking lot shortly after dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

DALLAS — An arrest has been made for a shooting that happened on the campus of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

In a letter to parents, Principal Ben Jones said that Dallas ISD police "arrested the individual responsible for what occurred." Further details were not immediately released.

The shooting happened shortly after dismissal on Tuesday in the parking lot of the school. According to police, a student was shot in the arm and was transported to a hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

While an investigation is currently underway, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said Wednesday morning that it appeared the incident was isolated and that there was no evidence of a fight.

Elizalde added that there were three students involved in the shooting.

It's unclear whether there will be more arrests in the case, but the district said there could be more charges for anyone else involved.

"I want to take a moment to commend the entire TJ staff, including the three team members who bravely rendered aid and helped ensure no others were harmed as we initiated our safety protocol. To those who came forward to provide essential information, we thank you for your courage," Principal Jones said in the letter to parents.

Classes at Thomas Jefferson High School and nearby Walnut Hill International Academy were canceled on Wednesday.