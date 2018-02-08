San Antonio — The driver police say is responsible for fatally hitting a woman while she was crossing the street Wednesday night has been arrested thanks to witnesses who followed him, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jorge Luis Valdez, 31, is accused of striking two women crossing the street at West Martin Street and North Brazos Street in his red Ford F-150 on Wednesday night around 9:30.

One of the women survived and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdez did not stop to help the victims.

SAPD said two witnesses nearby followed him and later provided police with information. Valdez was positively identified by both witnesses after he was taken into custody.

Investigators said Valdez was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit both women.

He's been charged with failure to stop and render aid to serious bodily injury, and failure to stop and render aid death. His bond is at $175,000.

The surviving victim was last reported University Hospital in critical condition.

