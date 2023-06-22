Arrest made in Old Pearsall Road crash that injured a deputy and K-9

An arrest affidavit says the injuries to the K-9 were more serious than first reported back on May 26th.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A arrest was made in a serious crash on Old Pearsall Road that injured a Bexar County deputy and the K-9 in his patrol vehicle.

An arrest affidavit says the injuries to the K-9 were more serious than first reported back on May 26th. The court document says the dog sustained serious bodily injury, a severe concussion and a large laceration to his head that needed stitches.

18-year-old Camillus Galvan was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid. His bonds total $135,000.

Galvan apparently admitted to detectives that he was driving the car and that after the crash he saw the injured deputy on the roadway - but he ran away without stopping to help. The affidavit says a juvenile suspect who was in the car at the time is also being detained.

KENS 5 has asked for condition updates on both the deputy and his K-9.

