An accused brisket bandit is behind bars.
The New Braunfels Police Department said the 'well-seasoned' criminal is accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of brisket from a local HEB back in May. Rene Lozano, 47, was arrested Wednesday after being served with a warrant.
NBPD said they found the prime suspect in Guadalupe County. The department had a little fun on social media explaining how they closed in on Lozano.
The suspect is reportedly from San Marcos.
He's been charged with theft.
