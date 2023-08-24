Arrest made in connection to murder of man found on northeast side of town

Devion Sommers, 20, has been accused on two charges related to this murder.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a man in northeast Bexar County.

On August 5, 20-year-old Martin Jacquez Martinez was found shot in the head between two mobile homes near FM-78 in the Woodlake Trails neighborhood.

Devion Sommers, 20, was booked into the Bexar County Jail earlier this week.

Right now, he is only accused of tampering with evidence and unauthorized use of a vehicles and not for murder.

During their investigation, deputies found the victim’s truck at nearby school.

Investigators connected Sommers to the truck by his fingerprints.

Deputies say Sommers disabled the GPS to the truck, and that’s where the tampering with evidence charge comes in.

A search warrant was done on his home and that’s where investigators found a key to the same truck, as well as a gun.

More charges could be coming, but for now, investigators are waiting on the results of a ballistic test to see if the gun found is the murder weapon.

This is a developing story.

