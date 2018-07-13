LA VERNIA, TEXAS — A Wilson County man who claimed he found his wife strangled to death is now behind bars, and charged with her murder.

Gary Clark is accused of killing his wife Sylvia Perez Clark, back in 2009. She was found at their home in La Vernia.

Wilson County investigators and Texas Rangers were working on the case, and arrested Clark Thursday.

The Texas Rangers and Wilson County had been investigating the murder of Sylvia Perez Clark for some time, officials said. The case was presented to the DA, went to a grand jury and the indictment was handed down recently. Gary Clark was taken into custody by Texas Rangers and Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies for the murder charge.

