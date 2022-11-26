Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm.

According to the East Point police, 27-year-ol Nicole Ashley Jackson, was arrested and booked in connection to the fire, which happened just the day before Thanksgiving.

Fulton County jail records show Jackson was booked on one count each of murder, felony malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony for the Nov. 23 fire. She also faces two counts of first degree cruelty to children.

On Wednesday evening, the fire tore through the Brookfield Apartments at 3072 Washington Road in East Point. Video from a witness at the scene showed smoke filling the air as crews responded.

A bystander, Ricardo Tolbert, said he was able to rescue one of the children, and she was taken to the hospital. He told 11Alive he tried to go back inside for the other girl and their mother, but the officials later confirmed that the child had died.

"It was during the search and rescue phase that the body of the little girl was was discovered in one of the upper units," said Renita Shelton with East Point Fire.

The whereabouts of the mother had still been unclear, until police confirmed Saturday her arrest in connection to the fire. Records show that Jackson was scheduled to have an 11:30 a.m. first appearance at the Fulton County jail. Police are expected to give an update in the investigation in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

Investigators are still working to piece together what took place in the moments leading up to Jackson allegedly setting the fire, which displaced seven other families.

The Fulton Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the child who died.

"I’m glad I was there and able to save that baby’s life but I wish I could have been there earlier maybe I could have saved everybody's life," Tolbert said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.