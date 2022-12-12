Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

The lockout has now been lifted on the two nearby elementary schools.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.

BCSO says the area will be impacted as negotiators and SWAT work to resolve this incident peacefully.

Nearby Luckey Ranch Elementary and Ladera Elementary were on a "lockout," which meant all students and staff must remain indoors and business operates as usual.

"Luckey Ranch Elementary and Ladera Elementary are under a lockout at this time," said Selena Viera, spokesperson for Medina Valley ISD. "A lockout status is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. During a lockout all students and adults remain indoors with all exterior doors locked and secure. School resumes as normal inside the secure campus. This is out of an abundance of caution, with Ladera Elementary being 4 miles away and Luckey Ranch 6 miles away."

ACTIVE SCENE ALERT The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is working an armed barricaded subject incident at the Villages of... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 12, 2022

That lockout was lifted after about an hour.

We have a team on the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

