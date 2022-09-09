Man accused of leading authorities on chase following armed robbery

Authorities said the man robbed a store with a knife, then jumped into a van and drove away.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after committing an armed robbery and stealing a vehicle, leading authorities on a pursuit, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Dilley, Texas, which is far southwest of the San Antonio area.

Authorities said the man robbed a store with a knife, then jumped into a van and drove away. The man drove about 50 miles, leading authorities on a pursuit. The Medina County Sheriff's Office intercepted the vehicle, chasing him until he crashed into another car in the 1400 block of Ashby Place in San Antonio. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

The department said the driver nearly crashed into authorities' vehicles during the pursuit. But, no injuries were reported.