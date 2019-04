SAN ANTONIO — A person police say is armed is barricaded inside a home on Laurelwood Drive, near the intersection of Blanco and Basse Roads. San Antonio Police are asking the public to avoid the area Thursday evening.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

ALSO HAPPENING NOW:

Possible human remains found in northwest Bexar County