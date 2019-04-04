SAN ANTONIO — An armed man, whom police say barricaded himself inside of a home near General Krueger Boulevard and Winewood Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday, has surrendered.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiators worked the scene for more than 20 hours.

According to SAPD's Public Information Office, officers were responding to a family disturbance call in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they confronted a 35-year-old man who was armed with a handgun.

The man initially threatened to hurt himself and officers, according to San Antonio Police.

There is no update on charges at this time.