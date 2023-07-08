Armed man barricades himself at Toyota plant guard station, SAPD says

Police say officers responded around 2 a.m. for a disturbance involving a security guard at the plant's guard shack.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and the SWAT team took a man into custody at the Toyota plant guard station after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Police say officers responded around 2 a.m. for a disturbance involving a security guard at the plant's guard shack.

When officer arrived, they were told a man drove to the area and parked on the curb near the guard shack. He then entered the shack and was told by the security guard to leave, but he refused.

That's when the suspect took the security guard's phone, police said. The security guard left the shack and called for police. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the guard shack. The guard saw the suspect was brandishing a lock blade knife.

SWAT and the Negotiations Teams were called out to try to get the suspect to surrender. They did successfully take the suspect into custody several hours later without anyone getting hurt, police said.

A San Antonio Police report says the incident took place entirely at the guard station area, and the suspect never entered the Toyota plant's property except for the shack.

The suspect will be charged with Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief.

