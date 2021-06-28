Armed Forces River Parade celebrates the U.S. Military on July 3

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta just ended but another river parade is right around the corner.
The Armed Forces River Parade will take place this Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. along the River Walk. In addition to the parade, the downtown bridges and trees will be decorated in a red, white and blue motif.
Star-spangled floats will carry representatives of all six branches of the military. Patriotic and American-themed music will play from the floats as well.
The theme for this year's parade is "United We Stand". Visitors are welcome to bring folding chairs and side along the 2.5 mile parade route. The parade is approximately one-hour in length from when you see the first float to the last float.