Armed Forces River Parade celebrates the U.S. Military on July 3

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta just ended but another river parade is right around the corner.

The Armed Forces River Parade will take place this Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. along the River Walk. In addition to the parade, the downtown bridges and trees will be decorated in a red, white and blue motif.

Star-spangled floats will carry representatives of all six branches of the military. Patriotic and American-themed music will play from the floats as well.