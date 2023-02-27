"I has made me stronger, it’s increased my faith, and it has taught me what my purpose in life is," Terrance Marshall told our sister station, WFAA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you recognize Terrance Marshall's name, it's probably because you've read about him being the victim of a violent dog attack in Arlington earlier this month.

But, it turns out his freshest scars are far from his first.

"[The dog attack], it's just another obstacle in my life," he told WFAA.

Marshall's first obstacle came early in life. He was born without a fully functioning right eye and needed several corneal transplants.

"I had a patch on my eye," Marshall said.

"Kids used to make fun of me."

Then at just 15 years old, Marshall said he had a stroke. Doctors found and removed a brain tumor, and as a teen, he had to re-learn to walk and talk.

"I just had a will to live," he said.

Marshall then decided to dedicate himself to keeping others alive and became a CPR instructor.

But, he never expected he'd have to perform CPR on his wife of 19 years.

"Three years ago, I lost my wife," Marshall told WFAA. "She went into cardiac arrest."

"Losing my best friend, that was heartbreaking… but I’m making it."

Marshall said he wanted to share his struggles with the world.

"To get people to understand that any obstacle you may face, you can overcome the obstacles," he said.

"If I can do it, you can do it."

In addition to training CPR and working for a security company, Marshall said he also works as a motivational speaker.

"I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me…" he continued.

"I want them to look at me as a vessel where they can be strong, use me as an example."

Even though he's lived through so much tragedy, Marshall is full of optimism and gratitude.

"I always know there’s always someone out there that’s in a situation worse than me, but if they can do it, I can do it. If they can survive, I can survive."

He still isn't able to work or regularly drive as he heals, Marshall said.