Roadway reopened after small plane makes emergency landing near Arlington neighborhood, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A small plane had to make an apparent emergency landing in the middle of an Arlington road on Monday afternoon.

The Arlington Police Department said it was notified at about 2 p.m. that a small single-engine Cessna 172 plane made a landing in the area of East Park Row Drive and Timberlake Drive, just east of Texas 360.

Police said there were two people on board, and they both exited the plane on their own when first responders arrived at the scene. Police said the two were not seriously injured.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed the small plane laying across a lane on the road. Its wings appeared to be damaged, along with the front propeller and the nose, but the full extent of what happened was not clear.

Police told WFAA that the plane hit a chain link fence as it landed, but no other damage to property was reported.

The wreckage has been cleared and all lanes of Timberlake drive have been reopened as of 7 p.m. Monday, police said.

It was unclear what caused the emergency landing or how it unfolded. Police have notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) -- both parties will investigate the incident.