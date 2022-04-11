Argument between two men leads to shooting in north San Antonio, police say

Police said one of the men is a woman's new boyfriend, and the other is an ex-boyfriend.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men led to a shooting on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 11000 block of Baltic Drive.

Police said one of the men is a woman's new boyfriend, and the other is an ex-boyfriend. As they were arguing, the ex-boyfriend reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim was hit in the upper back and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect took off before police arrived.

Authorities said the gunshot victim and the woman were not being cooperative. No other injuries were reported.

