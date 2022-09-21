Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple

SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue.
Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing when a person who was unaffiliated with them got in the middle.
"I don't know if it was a good Samaritan deal," said Sergeant Valdez, who was on the scene.
The suspect could face an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge. It's unknown where the victim was stabbed and if he is in stable or critical condition.
