Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple

Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing when a person who was unaffiliated with them got in the middle.

SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue.

"I don't know if it was a good Samaritan deal," said Sergeant Valdez, who was on the scene.

The suspect could face an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge. It's unknown where the victim was stabbed and if he is in stable or critical condition.