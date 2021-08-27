Argument over loud music leads to shooting, police say

An argument began between a neighbor and four men. Authorities said one of the men punched the neighbor.

ELMENDORF, Texas — An argument over loud music led to a shooting in Elmendorf, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Donop Road.

Police said four men were outside their RV playing loud music from a vehicle. A neighbor came out and reportedly asked them to quiet down.

An argument began between the neighbor and the four men. Authorities said one of the men punched the neighbor. That's when he went back into his RV, pulled out a gun and shot one of the men, police said.

The man who was shot was hit in the leg, and his ear was grazed by a bullet. One of the other men pulled out a gun and shot the neighbor once in the head and once in his side, police said.

Both men were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center; one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The three other men involved were all detained. Charges were not reported.