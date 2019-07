SAN ANTONIO — Two men are on the run, accused of shooting a woman during a fight outside a northwest side sports bar, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, said police. An argument is what led up to the shooting.

The two men fled in a white vehicle, leading to a police chase. Authorities then reported losing sight of the vehicle.