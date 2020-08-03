SAN ANTONIO — An argument led to a man getting shot in the thigh Saturday night on the southwest side.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Bark Valley Drive, near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Police say a group of acquaintances met at a man's home and at some point, there was an argument.

The man who lived in the home was shot and taken to University Hospital. He should recover from his injuries, according to officers.

Police are looking for the people who shot him. No arrests have been made.

