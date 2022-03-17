Argument in apartment parking lot leads to shooting, police say

Multiple people were detained as police piece together exactly what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors got into an argument in a northeast-side apartment parking lot, leading to a shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened before 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 13800 block of Dreamwood Drive.

Police said there were children inside the apartment units, but the shooting happened outside.

Authorities did not report what the argument was about. One person was shot; she is in her 30s. Her injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.