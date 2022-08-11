Argument between woman's ex, new boyfriend, leads to stabbing, police say

The two men got into a fight, and the ex stabbed the other man four times in the back, the San Antonio Police Department said.

SAN ANTONIO — A love triangle led to a stabbing in west San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department said a woman picked up her ex-boyfriend and took him to her apartment on West Military Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

That's when the woman's new boyfriend showed up. Authorities said she tried to hide her ex-boyfriend in the closet, but the new boyfriend found him.

The two men got into a fight, and the ex stabbed the other man four times in the back, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

