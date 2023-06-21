Argument between uncle and nephew leads to shooting, police say

The incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Street, near the intersection with Pleasanton Road, around 9:34 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday night that happened after an uncle and his nephew got into an argument on the south side.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Street, near the intersection with Pleasanton Road, around 9:34 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old and a 49-year-old began arguing and the nephew shot the uncle in the leg and ran away.

Officers found him in a lot next door hiding in tall grass, police said.

The uncle is expected to recover. There is no word on whether the nephew was arrested and facing charges.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.