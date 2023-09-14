Argument between two men leads to deadly shooting

The victim was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men leads to one of the men being shot multiple times late Wednesday night, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 100 block of San Nicolas near South Zarzamora Street on the west side around 11:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a man in his late 20s or ealry 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to BAMC in critical condition, but later died.

Police say they don't have a lot to go on because the victim was unresponsive. They are questioning two witnesses found at the scene.

This is a developing story.

