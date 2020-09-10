x
Argument between two men escalates to shooting

Officers were called out to Hays and St. James around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after getting shot in the leg. 

San Antonio Police officers were called out to a shooting near the intersection of Hays Street and St. James Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, an argument broke out between two men and escalated with one pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg.

The shooter ran off from the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition. 