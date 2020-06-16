Argument between roommates leads to stabbing

The incident happened around 11:50 Monday night in the 500 block of Hot Wells.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between roommates landed one man in the hospital overnight.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 500 block of Hot Wells around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a stab wound to the back.

Investigators said that the two roommates began arguing in their apartment when things escalated to one of them getting stabbed. At this time, it is unclear who the aggressor was.