Argument between neighbors results in shooting, two hospitalizations

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 900 block of Poinsettia.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Poinsettia around 7 p.m when two neighbors began arguing.

During the argument, police say a woman told her male neighbor that she was going to call someone. After a few minutes, the shooting suspect arrived, confronted the male neighbor, and shot at him several times.

The man sustained a gunshot wound, as did a man walking on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting. The pedestrian told police that he was walking to a friend's house when he heard an argument between two people on the street and then heard several shots being fired.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.