SAN ANTONIO — An altercation between a homeless man and the owners of a business just west of downtown led to a shooting early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said the shooting happened in front of a warehouse in the 700 block of San Fernando Street just before 6 am on Saturday.

Investigators said the homeless man was sleeping outside the business when its owners arrived. They woke him up and asked him to leave. An argument ensued, and one of the owners pulled a gun on the man and shot him in the leg, according to police.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

The owners were taken in for questioning by police.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

© 2018 KENS