Argument between couple leads to shooting inside west-side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her early 20s was shot in the abdomen by her male partner, who took off after the incident, the San Antonio Police Department said.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said they believe, with the information they have obtained, that the couple was having an argument in their apartment when it escalated.

The man reportedly shot the woman and then took off. The woman was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are continuing their investigation and no arrests have been reported.