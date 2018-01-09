SAN ANTONIO — An argument at XTC Cabaret on the city's north side led to a shooting overnight.

The San Antonio police department is still looking for the shooter.

Investigators said just before 3 am Saturday, they were called to the scene at 2023 Sable Lane near Loop 410 and Wetmore road.

The incident began when two men were arguing inside the club. The altercation continued into the parking lot and one of the men pulled a gun, shooting the other.

The shooter fled the scene and is still on the run.

SAPD conducted interviews to get a better description of the suspect.

