Argument after basketball game leads to two men being shot, officials say

Police said both men were left seriously injured. Police are now trying to figure out if someone else shot the men, or if they shot at each other.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument after a basketball game led to two men being shot Friday night, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Hart Avenue for a shooting.

Police said a group of people were at the basketball courts at Morrill Park. Some type of disturbance started between the group, and at some point shots were fired.

Two men were shot multiple times in various parts of their body and taken to the hospital in critical condition.