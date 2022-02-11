Argument about drinking leads to stabbing, San Antonio police say

The suspect and the victim were arguing about whether or not to keep drinking.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed Wednesday morning following an argument about whether to continue drinking or not, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Poplar for a reported stabbing. Police said the victim had multiple cuts all over his body as well as having been stabbed in the chest.

It all started when they victim and the suspect were inside the home drinking. The suspect wanted to keep drinking but the victim wanted to go to bed, police said. At some point, an argument escalated into the victim being stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and police say the suspect ran away and is still at large, police said.

